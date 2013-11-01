CBOE third-quarter earnings rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, which operates the biggest U.S. stock-options market, reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by an increase in trading of exclusively listed contracts tied to stock-market indexes and volatility.

Net income rose to $41 million, or 47 cents a share, in the third quarter from $37.7 million, or 43 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier, the Chicago-based company said in a statement.

The prior year’s figure excludes a one-time tax benefit.