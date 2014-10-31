CBOE Q3 earnings top estimates as trading volume improves

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, on Friday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings due to a rebound in trading volumes.

Chicago-based CBOE said net income in the third quarter rose to $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, from $41 million, or 47 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were also 57 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates for 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue was $148.9 million, up from $136.7 million a year earlier.

Average daily volume during the quarter rose to 4.952 million contracts from 4.615 million a year earlier. The increase comes after CBOE said in August that it would cut expenses because of weak trading volumes during the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, CBOE has seen record-high volumes for the month of October in futures and options on the CBOE Volatility Index, which is often used as a gauge to measure the level of anxiety in the market, the company said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)