FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOE Q3 earnings top estimates as trading volume improves
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

CBOE Q3 earnings top estimates as trading volume improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, on Friday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings due to a rebound in trading volumes.

Chicago-based CBOE said net income in the third quarter rose to $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, from $41 million, or 47 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were also 57 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates for 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue was $148.9 million, up from $136.7 million a year earlier.

Average daily volume during the quarter rose to 4.952 million contracts from 4.615 million a year earlier. The increase comes after CBOE said in August that it would cut expenses because of weak trading volumes during the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, CBOE has seen record-high volumes for the month of October in futures and options on the CBOE Volatility Index, which is often used as a gauge to measure the level of anxiety in the market, the company said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.