CBOE quarterly profit tops expectations, despite drop in volume
July 31, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

CBOE quarterly profit tops expectations, despite drop in volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday reported stronger than expected quarterly earnings as customers traded more expensive products.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $44.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter ended on June 30 from $42.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. Operating revenue increased to $148.7 million from $143.9 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share on revenue of $142.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average daily trading volume in the quarter was 4.38 million contracts a day, compared to 4.83 million last year. However, the average revenue per contract was 36.8 cents, up from 32.2 cents in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

