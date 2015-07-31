UPDATE 1-CBOE Q2 results top estimates on higher fees, fines

(Adds comments from conference call)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Friday due to increased transaction fees and regulatory fines imposed against customers.

Income from higher fees and disciplinary action helped counteract a 9 percent slump in trading volumes during the second quarter ended on June 30. The average revenue per contract (RPC) rose 14 percent to 36.8 cents from a year earlier as clients shifted to more expensive products and after CBOE raised some fees.

The exchange operator expects volumes to improve in the second half of the year and plans to reverse some cost-cutting measures announced in May in the wake of weak first-quarter volumes, Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said.

“Will that RPC hold? In the short term, I’d say probably yes. The question is, for how long?” Dean said on a conference call.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $44.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter from $42.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. Operating revenue increased to $148.7 million from $143.9 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share on revenue of $142.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chicago-based CBOE reported a $3.8 million increase in revenue from higher regulatory fines assessed to trading permit holders and a $3.7 million increase from transaction fees. The increases were partially offset by declines in other fees.

The increase in regulatory fines was an “aberration” linked to a significant disciplinary penalty, Dean said. A CBOE spokeswoman did not immediately have more details.

In May, units of Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $9 million to exchanges to resolve option order violations from 2004 to 2014, according to a CBOE disciplinary notice. Of that, $4.5 million went to CBOE.

A Bank of America spokesman had no immediate comment.

Regulatory fines are only used to offset regulatory expenses, according to CBOE.

“The fines, we can’t use to underwrite some other part of our business,” Dean said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “doesn’t want us to do that, so we don‘t.”