FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOE Holdings revenue dips on weaker trading volumes, fees
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

CBOE Holdings revenue dips on weaker trading volumes, fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but operating revenue dropped due to a decline in transaction fees and trading volume.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $50.2 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $49.1 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said earnings, excluding special items, fell to 59 cents a share from 64 cents. Analysts had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue dropped 6 percent to $156 million.

Transaction fees fell 10 percent due to a 25 percent decline in trading volume, according to CBOE. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.