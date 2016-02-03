CBOE Holdings revenue dips on weaker trading volumes, fees

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but operating revenue dropped due to a decline in transaction fees and trading volume.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $50.2 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $49.1 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said earnings, excluding special items, fell to 59 cents a share from 64 cents. Analysts had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue dropped 6 percent to $156 million.

Transaction fees fell 10 percent due to a 25 percent decline in trading volume, according to CBOE. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)