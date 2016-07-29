FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exchange operator CBOE's profit jumps 13.6 pct
July 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Exchange operator CBOE's profit jumps 13.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as market volatility boosted transaction fees.

Net income allocated to CBOE's common shareholders rose to $50.7 million, or 62 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $44.6 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said operating revenue rose 9.8 percent to $163.3 million. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

