CBOE officer on leave in wake of SEC probe - WSJ
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

CBOE officer on leave in wake of SEC probe - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc has put its most senior compliance officer on leave, as the options exchange comes under an investigation by federal regulators for the way it oversees its markets, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Patrick Fay, senior vice president of member and regulatory services for CBOE, is on administrative leave and the move has been linked to the SEC probe, the people told the Journal.

“The SEC is investigating CBOE’s compliance with its obligations as a self-regulatory organization under the federal securities laws,” the CBOE said in its annual financial filing last week.

A CBOE spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal report, or to say who is currently running CBOE’s regulatory services.

