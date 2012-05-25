CBOE, CME win court backing on S&P 500 options

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings won court backing Friday in its long-running legal battle to prevent rival International Securities Exchange from listing options on the Standard & Poor 500 Index, one of CBOE’s most popular and profitable products.

The Illinois Appellate Court on Friday issued a ruling forbidding ISE from listing S&P 500 options, which are licensed exclusively to CBOE by McGraw-Hill and CME Group’s index services unit, according to a statement from CBOE.

The ruling, which also applies to options on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, stems from a 2006 lawsuit by CBOE and McGraw-Hill against ISE to prevent it from listing the contracts.

“No third party should be able to interfere with contractual licensing agreements,” CBOE Chairman and CEO William Brodsky said in a statement. “Nor should any exchange have a free ride on the enormous investment CBOE made in creating options on these indexes and in developing and marketing them for over two decades.”

ISE is owned by Eurex, a Frankfurt-based futures exchange co-owned by Deutsche Boerse AG.

“We will evaluate all of the options to determine next steps but have no additional comment at this time,” an ISE spokeswoman said.