FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOE, S&P Dow Jones Indices extend license agreement to 2033
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

CBOE, S&P Dow Jones Indices extend license agreement to 2033

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) will keep exclusive rights to offer trading in indexes published by S&P Dow Jones Indices through 2032 and non-exclusive rights through 2033 under an agreement with owner McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.

The agreement between McGraw-Hill and CBOE owner CBOE Holdings Inc, which gives the CBOE rights to use the S&P 500 and the S&P 100 indexes to create options on those indexes and other derivative indexes, was set to expire in 2022.

CBOE will pay S&P Dow Jones Indices royalties on S&P 500 options and on its widely watched CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX . Financial terms were not disclosed.

The S&P 500 options contract is the most-active U.S index option, averaging nearly 700,000 contracts traded daily in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.