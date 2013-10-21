CBOE delays start of extended VIX trading hours until Oct. 28

CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Exchange-operator CBOE Holdings Inc said it will expand trading hours for futures on the CBOE Volatility Index, starting on Oct. 28, after the partial U.S. government shutdown thwarted plans for a launch on Monday.

CBOE, operator of the CBOE Futures Exchange and Chicago Board Options Exchange, is aiming to increase overseas trading of futures contracts tied to the popular volatility index by adding five hours and 45 minutes to the trading day in two stages. The index, also known as the VIX, is a widely followed gauge that measures investors’ sentiment.

The recent government shutdown forced CBOE to delay the start of the first stage until Oct. 28 from Oct. 21 and the second stage to Nov. 4 from Oct. 28 because U.S. regulators need to approve changes to trading hours, according to CBOE. The company notified customers of the new start dates in a notice on Friday.

CBOE had initially planned to start extending the trading day on the CBOE Futures Exchange in May. However, it delayed the expansion after a half-day outage at the Chicago Board Options Exchange in April exposed software problems.

CBOE said in July that the extension would begin in late September. In September, it set Oct. 21 as the new target date for the first phase and Oct. 28 as the start date for the second phase, without explaining the delay.

The exchange operator opened a communications hub outside of London in February to facilitate VIX futures trading. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Andre Grenon)