CBOE's VIX options hit single-day volume record

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The CBOE Volatility Index VIX options hit an all-time single day volume record on Tuesday, the Chicago Board Options Exchange said.

Options volume totaled an estimated 1.78 million contracts on Tuesday. That contrasts with a daily average of slightly above 565,000 contracts traded in the first nine months of the year.

The VIX, often referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, is a 30-day forecast of stock market volatility measured using a strip of near-term S&P 500 options.