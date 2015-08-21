FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Board Options Exchange sets one-day volume record
August 21, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Board Options Exchange sets one-day volume record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market, and C2 Options Exchange each set one-day volume records on Friday, exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said.

Trading at the Chicago Board Options Exchange reached an estimated 11,027,570 contracts, topping its previous record of 10,919,537 from Aug. 8, 2011, according to the company.

At the all-electronic C2 Options Exchange, an estimated 749,563 contracts changed hands, topping the previous one-day volume record of 721,478 from Oct. 15, 2014.

Trading volume increased as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown drove Wall Street to its steepest one-day drop in nearly four years on Friday and left the Dow Jones industrials more than 10 percent below a May record. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)

