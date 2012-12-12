UPDATE 3-CBOE's longtime CEO Brodsky to step down in May

* Tilly to take CEO post; Brodsky to be executive chairman

Dec 12 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc Chief Executive William Brodsky, who transformed the member-owned exchange into a publicly traded company best known as the home of Wall Street’s favorite fear index, will step down in May.

Brodsky, 68, will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Tilly, 49, CBOE said on Wednesday. Brodsky, who has run the operator of the oldest and largest U.S. options exchange since 1997, will assume the role of executive chairman.

During Brodsky’s tenure, what was once a cottage industry of four brick-and-mortar exchanges exploded into a hyper-competitive part of the securities-trading world, with no less than 11 exchanges now vying for a cut of 16 million or so contracts that change hands on an average day.

Brodsky carved out a dominant place for CBOE by relentlessly defending from would-be imitators its exclusive - and lucrative - options on benchmarks like the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and the CBOE Volatility Index, the well-known gauge of investor anxiety known as the VIX.

He moved most of CBOE’s trading to the computer screen, built an all-electronic trading venue in New York, and transformed the company from member-owned club to publicly traded company over several years, culminating in an initial public offering in June 2010.

And Brodsky’s brutal schedule surely gives age no quarter. When traveling, which is often, he can start at 6:30 in the morning and go until 10 at night, said former CBOE board member William Power.

“When I joined the board of directors in 2003, we had $20 million in revenues and we hardly had any profits to speak of,” Power said. “Today in 2012 we have a half a billion dollars in revenues and the transition is completed from the non-profit to a profit-making company.”

Wednesday’s announcement was unexpected, as Brodsky’s contract runs through the end of 2013. Asked about his future as CBOE chief in a Reuters interview in October, he said his father had been on Wall Street for 60 years and he had done 45 and wasn’t quitting yet.

Despite the change, Brodsky will likely continue to wield significant power, said Thomas Caldwell, chairman of Toronto-based Caldwell Securities and a longtime Brodsky booster

“He’s not actually out the door and down the street. He’ll still be there and will be a guiding influence,” said Caldwell, who manages more than 1.5 million CBOE shares. “CBOE is still the most profitable of the options exchanges. Every other options exchange is a wannabe.”

But there have been missteps as well. CBOE is currently under SEC investigation for possible lapses in its self-regulation, and earlier this year it shuffled its compliance team in a bid to boost its oversight powers.

In his new role, Brodsky’s annual salary will drop from $1 million to $600,000, but he will be entitled to a $1.5 million target bonus and a $2.5 million restricted stock award, a regulatory filing showed.

Brodsky’s resignation comes shortly after Mary Schapiro announced she was stepping down as Securities and Exchange Chair, a position for which Brodsky’s name has from time to time been floated.

Should Brodsky take a full-time government job before the end of the year, the employment agreement states, he will get a pro-rated portion of the bonus and stock award.

“It certainly makes sense that he could be considered for the SEC position,” said Herb Kurlan, managing member of Pykrete Capital Group, a financial services firm in San Francisco. “He is on top of the issues and knows what the industry wants.”

BACON AND EGGS

Before coming to CBOE, Brodsky spent 12 years running the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

From time to time, speculation has surfaced that CME Group Inc would buy the smaller options exchange to create a single Chicago market behemoth.

But investors who bought into the CBOE’s IPO in hopes that the options market would be snapped up were disappointed. The financial crisis put the kibosh on what had been a wave of exchange mergers, and Brodsky turned his attention to building the market from within.

Tilly, as chairman of the member-owned company, was known to attend CBOE-sponsored breakfasts in a trading jacket, filling up his plate with hearty helpings of bacon and eggs and carrying on conversations in the hoarse voice of a longtime floor trader.

In recent years he has exchanged his trading jacket for a suit and tie, and now usually goes for the kind of breakfast that Brodsky favors, including cereal and fruit.

Tilly has been a boon for the exchange, Power said. “He has an uncanny ability to see the problems of the large customer before they do and deal with them ahead of the competition.”

But he also faces challenges, including waning volume in the face of declining volatility, and sliding market share as competitors offer better fee deals.

“Bill Brodsky was a particularly visible, and we think influential, leader who leaves big shoes to fill,” said Macquarie Securities analyst Ed Ditmire. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Jonathan Standing in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum, John Wallace and Jim Marshall)