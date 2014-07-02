FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's CBQ to buy out public shares, then delist Turkey's Alternatifbank
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's CBQ to buy out public shares, then delist Turkey's Alternatifbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar will buy out the remaining publicly owned shares in Turkey’s Alternatifbank and then delist the lender from the Istanbul bourse, it said on Wednesday.

The second-largest lender in Qatar bought a 74.25 percent stake in the Turkish bank last year. Two units of Anadolu Holding own 25 percent, with the remaining 0.75 percent held by the public.

These publicly owned shares will be bought for the average market share price over the last 30 days, CBQ said in a bourse filing, after an application to “squeeze out” remaining shareholders and delist the bank was made to Alternatifbank’s board. The statement did not indicate there would be any change to Anadolu’s holdings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.