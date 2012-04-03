FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's CBQ launches 5-yr $500 mln bond - leads
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

Qatar's CBQ launches 5-yr $500 mln bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by market capitalisation, launched a $500 million five-year bond, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The bond, which is the bank’s first debt issue since November 2010, will price at a spread of 235 basis points over midswaps, having tightened from the initial 250 bps guidance given earlier in the day.

The order book for the bond was worth more than $3 billion, a banker working on the transaction said.

Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and HSBC are bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.