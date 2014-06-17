Commercial Bank of Qatar to price benchmark five-yr bond on Tues - leads

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar is expected to price a benchmark-sized five-year bond on Tuesday after announcing initial price thoughts in the area of 135 basis points over midswaps, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender, rated A1/A-/A by the international rating agencies, has mandated Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond sale, for which investor meetings concluded on Monday.

Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.