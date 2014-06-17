FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial Bank of Qatar to price benchmark five-yr bond on Tues - leads
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar to price benchmark five-yr bond on Tues - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar is expected to price a benchmark-sized five-year bond on Tuesday after announcing initial price thoughts in the area of 135 basis points over midswaps, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender, rated A1/A-/A by the international rating agencies, has mandated Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond sale, for which investor meetings concluded on Monday.

Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.