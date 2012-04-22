Commercial Bank of Qatar Q1 profit rises 5.6 pct

DOHA, April 22 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) posted a 5.6 percent jump in first quarter profit on Sunday, but still missed analysts’ forecasts on average.

The Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by market capitalisation earned 471 million riyals ($129.5 million), the company said in a statement, up from 446 million riyals a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had forecast quarterly profit of 486.8 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll. ($1=3.638 Qatari riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed Stevenson)