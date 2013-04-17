FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Commercial Bank of Qatar profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 17, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Commercial Bank of Qatar profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous characters in headline)

DOHA, April 17 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar beat analysts’ forecasts with a seven percent rise in quarterly profit as the Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender presses ahead with its international expansion.

The bank - which is buying a majority stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank as it seeks lending opportunities outside the tiny, gas-rich state - cited growth in lending to the commercial, real estate and services sectors.

Chairman Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Attiyah said in a statement that the bank will develop its international alliance businesses in Oman and in the United Arab Emirates, alongside the Turkish foray.

The bank earned a net profit of 506 million riyals ($139.0 million) for the first quarter, compared with 471 million riyals last year.

Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 469.17 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

Earlier on Wednesday Qatar’s Doha Bank reported a first quarter net profit of 395 million riyals compared to 390 million riyals for the year-ago period.

Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest bank, aims to increase its share of profits from overseas business to 15 percent from 8 percent currently, its chief said earlier this month. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.