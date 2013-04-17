FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Qatar Q1 net profit up 7 pct
April 17, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Commercial Bank of Qatar Q1 net profit up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 17 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), which is buying a majority stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank, posted a 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 506 million riyals ($139.0 million) compared to 471 million in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 469 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Torchia

