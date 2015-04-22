Commercial Bank of Qatar net profit falls 15.3 pct, misses forecasts

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.3 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank set aside more cash to cover bad loans.

The bank earned a net attributable profit of 452.3 million riyals ($127.1 million) for the three months to March 31, it said in a bourse filing. That compares with a profit of 533.9 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2014.

Six analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 546.9 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

Net provisions for loans in the first quarter reached 170.2 million riyals, rising from 50.8 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to a separate statement from the bank.