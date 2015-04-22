UPDATE 1-Qatari bank CBQ first-quarter net falls on higher provisions

* Q1 net 452.3 mln riyals vs 533.9 mln yr-ago

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) , the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday after setting aside more cash to cover bad loans.

The bank made a net attributable profit of 452.3 million riyals ($127 million) in the three months to March 31, compared with 533.9 million a year before.

Six analysts had on average forecast 546.9 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

Dragging down its earnings was net provisions, which reached 170.2 million riyals, up from 50.8 million.

It is the fifth Qatari bank to report earnings in what has been a generally positive earnings season for banks, despite concerns about softer credit growth.

Credit growth in the Gulf state has eased after several years of rapid expansion, driven by an acceleration in public spending in preparation for Qatar’s hosting of the soccer World Cup in 2022.

Delays to some major infrastructure projects and a move by the government to fund more schemes directly, rather than using banks, has contributed to a cooling in credit growth.

Bank credit growth in Qatar slowed to an annual 5.1 percent in February, its lowest rate since at least 2007, from 5.3 percent in January, according to central bank data.

Despite this, CBQ Chief Executive Abdulla al-Raisi said the bank was experiencing strong lending growth, particularly to private sector names.

Its total lending reached 71.9 billion riyals at the end of March, 4.7 percent higher than the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.6403 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and David Holmes)