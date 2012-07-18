FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's CBQ posts 7.7 pct rise in Q2 profit, beats forecasts
July 18, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar's CBQ posts 7.7 pct rise in Q2 profit, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* H1 net profit 1.02 bln riyals-statement

* Second quarter profits up 549 mln riyals

DOHA, July 18 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) reported a 7.7-percent rise in quarterly profits on Wednesday, on lower provisions and the recovery of impairments taken in two previous quarters.

The Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by market value said it had second-quarter net profit of 549 million riyals ($150.80 million), up from 509.6 million riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast average profit of 486.56 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

“The second quarter of 2012 included the recovery of the provision taken in the previous two quarters for a single Domestic, Islamic Banking Corporate account,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
