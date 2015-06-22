FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German fashion group CBR's IPO price range set at 14-18 euros per share
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

German fashion group CBR's IPO price range set at 14-18 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - German women’s fashion group CBR, known for its Street One and Cecil brands, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 14 euros ($15.91) and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.

CBR plans to use some of the proceeds to further reduce its leverage, but also for investment in its e-commerce business and CBR-owned retail outlets.

The company’s debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange is set for July 2, preceded by a June 23-July 1 subscription period, CBR said.

CBR will offer up to 19.4 million shares with a total offer volume of about 282 million euros at the mid-point of the price range, the company said. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.