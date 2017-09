FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - German fashion group CBR has cancelled its planned flotation after investor demand withered due to market volatility from the debt crisis in Greece, two people familiar with the process told Reuters.

The company, which was expected to have a market value of around 650 million euros ($724 million), had planned its market debut for Thursday. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)