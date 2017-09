Oct 2 (Reuters) - cBrain A/S :

* Says has signed agreement with the government of Greenland

* Says cBrain has entered an agreement with Greenlandic Agency for Digitisation and government of Greenland to deliver F2 for central administration in Greenland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)