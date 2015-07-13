CBRE sells 1.3 bln euro malls portfolio to China's CIC

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial real-estate group CBRE Global Investors said on Monday it had sold a portfolio of 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium to the China Investment Corporation sovereign wealth fund and Paris-based AEW Europe.

CBRE said in a statement that the portfolio was valued at 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) and consisted of two malls near the Flemish city of Antwerp and eight in France.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported last month that China’s CIC had beat out a joint bid from Franco-Dutch real-estate group Unibail-Rodamco and Dutch group Wereldhave.