FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBRE seeks $1.4 bln for malls in France, Belgium - Le Figaro
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 21, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

CBRE seeks $1.4 bln for malls in France, Belgium - Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. real estate investment management firm CBRE Global Investors aims to raise 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

The shopping centres include La Vache Noire, in the Parisian suburbs, and Mayol, in the southern city of Toulon, as well as two malls in Belgium, the newspaper reported on Saturday, without saying where it obtained the information.

Le Figaro said CBRE, which has $90.6 billion of assets under management, wanted to sell the malls because the fund for which it was operating them matures this year and investors need to be repaid.

The firm expects indicative offers by the end of the month, the paper added.

Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors’ European marketing manager was not immediately reachable for comment.

The newspaper said investment bank Morgan Stanley had been picked to help with the sale.

$1 = 0.8789 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.