NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc, one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services providers, said fourth-quarter earnings rose 22 percent, as businesses in all regions, particularly in the Americas, showed a strong finish to the year.

Excluding charges primarily related to acquisitions, CBRE reported a profit of $181.9 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $149.3 million, or 46 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter of 2011, the company said on Wednesday.