CBRE second-quarter profit misses Wall Street's forecast

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Real estate services company CBRE Group Inc reported second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street’s average forecast, as stronger brokerage fees from global property sales were offset in part by weakness in Europe.

Excluding charges related to debt refinancing and acquisitions, CBRE on Thursday reported earnings of $101.8 million, or 31 cents a share, up 16 percent from $88.0 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected CBRE to earn 34 cents a share, excluding charges, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.