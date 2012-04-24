CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-CBRE profit rises helped by global property sales

By Ilaina Jonas

April 24 (Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc, one of the largest global commercial real estate services providers, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on revenue that rose 14 percent, as a strong showing from property sales.

Excluding $18.9 million in charges related to its acquisition of ING’s real estate investment management business (ING RIEM), CBRE reported first-quarter earnings of $45.9 million, or 14 cents per share, up from $40.6 million, or 13 cents per share in the first quarter 2011.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1.35 billion.

Analysts on average had forecast 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.33 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“On a global basis the sales business was very strong while the leasing business improved modestly,” JMP Securities analyst Will Marks said.

The company on Tuesday reported net income of $27.0 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $34.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Global property sales rose by double-digits for the 10th consecutive quarter, as a 33 percent improvement in the Americas more than offset declines in other parts of the world, particularly in Europe.

Revenue grew 46 percent in commercial mortgage brokerage, as loan origination activity rose nearly 50 percent compared with the first quarter of 2011, reflecting broader availability of debt capital in the U.S. investment market.

The results also reflect the completed acquisition of three of ING REIM businesses, which the company announced in July it would acquire for $900 million.

CBRE maintained its full-year 2012 forecast of $1.20 per share to $1.25 excluding charges, noting the sluggish global economy in many parts of the world.

Shares of CBRE closed at $18.39, up 16 cents or 0.9 percent on the New York Stock Exchange and were unchanged in after-hours trade. Shares of rival Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, which reports next week, also were unchanged after hours following their close of $79.67 up 0.9 percent on the Big Board.