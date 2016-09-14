3rd Circuit revives asbestos dust claim against CBS

A jury should decide whether dust blown off of mechanical parts made by the former Westinghouse Electric Corp during repairs several decades ago contained asbestos or not, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed part of a ruling last year in favor of CBS Corp, the last remaining defendant in a lawsuit filed in 2009 on behalf of the estate of Howard Frankenberger, an Indiana pipefitter who died of asbestos-related lung disease in 2005.

