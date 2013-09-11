FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moonves says CBS didn't take financial hit from channel blackout
September 11, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Moonves says CBS didn't take financial hit from channel blackout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - CBS Corp suffered no financial impact from the month-long blackout of its broadcast channel in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas during its stalemate with Time Warner Cable in a rate dispute, according to CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.

The top-rated broadcast network was not forced to give advertisers “make goods,” or compensation when a network misses its promised ratings, Moonves said in a presentation at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference.

Analysts had speculated that the blackout, which affected more than 3 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, would have impacted advertising revenues for the network.

