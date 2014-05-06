CBS hires Steve Capus to oversee evening news program

May 6 (Reuters) - CBS said Tuesday it has hired Steve Capus, former president of NBC News, as executive producer of its evening news program and executive editor of its news division.

Beginning July 7, Capus will oversee the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley, and will serve as an editorial resource to all of CBS’s news programs, including “60 Minutes.”

He will report to CBS News President David Rhodes and replaces Pat Shevlin, who is now a producer for “60 Minutes.”

Capus was president of NBC News for eight years and left the company last year after its parent Comcast Corp reorganized the division.

Capus is tasked with making the CBS Evening News program more “competitive than ever,” Rhodes said in a statement.

The program is behind NBC and ABC news in ratings, according to Nielsen’s most recent weekly tally. ABC is owned by Walt Disney.

While at NBC, Capus oversaw its digital properties, including MSNBC.com, and helped negotiate an agreement to buy out Microsoft’s stake in NBC News’ online news venture. He was also executive producer of NBC Nightly News. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)