CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks -CNBC
November 6, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves said in a TV interview that he had met with Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen on Wednesday and that the two were “attempting to make a deal” for the satellite provider to distribute the network’s content.

“I think we’re making progress; we’ll see,” Moonves said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, referring to a Nov. 20 expiration date on the current agreement between the two.

He added that while he was not afraid to fight for better terms with Dish, “I’d rather be a lover than a fighter.” (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

