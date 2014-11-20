FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS, Dish agree to contract extension
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

CBS, Dish agree to contract extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and DISH Network dodged a blackout of CBS TV shows and sporting events as the two sides agreed to a “short” extension of the deadline in order to hash out the details of a new contract.

The deadline will be extended to early in the evening on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

The companies are at loggerheads over the monthly price per subscriber the satellite operator would pay to carry CBS.

CBS and DISH needed to hammer out an agreement by Thursday.

It is the latest in a long string of disputes between media conglomerates and distributors.

DISH is currently fighting Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting after removing several of Turner’s channels including CNN and the Cartoon Network. Turner is bracing for battle on another front involving its networks TNT and TBS.

CBS is no stranger to blackouts. Last year CBS won a high profile fight with Time Warner Cable, which backed down and gave into CBS’s demands after Time Warner pulled CBS programs for a month in several of its markets. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

