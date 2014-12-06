FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deal will keep CBS programming on Dish network
December 6, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Deal will keep CBS programming on Dish network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp have reached a multi-year agreement that will continue delivering the network’s programming to Dish’s 14 million subscribers, ending a dispute between the two companies.

A CBS statement on Saturday did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said it will result in the dismissal of pending litigation between the companies.

Talks between Dish and CBS fell apart after two extensions to their contract’s initial Nov. 20 expiration, which had allowed them to extend negotiations and keep CBS and its Sports Cable channel available to Dish subscribers.

On Friday, CBS said it would no longer be available to Dish viewers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other markets. (Writing by Bill Trott; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
