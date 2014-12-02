FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish viewers will lose CBS if no deal by Thursday night, CBS says
December 2, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dish viewers will lose CBS if no deal by Thursday night, CBS says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp customers will lose access to the CBS broadcast network if the companies cannot reach a new deal on terms for carrying the channel by Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern time, CBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We would very much like to avoid going dark, thereby joining the more than 120 stations Dish has dropped since 2013 alone,” the CBS statement said. “Unless agreements are reached, however, our viewers should be prepared to lose CBS from their Dish systems on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM/ET.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft)

