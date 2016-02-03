FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumner Redstone resigns as CBS executive chairman
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 3, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Sumner Redstone resigns as CBS executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Wednesday Sumner Redstone had resigned as executive chairman, a move that comes amid heightened questions about the billionaire’s physical and mental health.

He will be replaced by Leslie Moonves, the president and chief executive officer of CBS, the company said.

Redstone’s resignation was effective Feb. 2.

Redstone’s health has been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his notable absence from the companies’ recent earnings calls. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

