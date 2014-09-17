CBS introduces new ratings to supplement Nielsen

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp said it will add new rating projections to its daily same-day ratings to better reflect how viewers watch its shows and how it gets paid for programming.

CBS will release daily "Live + 7-Day projections" that will include percentage increases over each program's live plus same-day averages. (bit.ly/1maV3Tt)

The supplement will be effective with the start of the 2014-2015 television season, the New York City-based company said. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R; Editing by Joyjeet Das)