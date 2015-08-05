FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS profit beats estimates as affiliate revenue rises
August 5, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

CBS profit beats estimates as affiliate revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher revenue from affiliates and increase in subscription fees.

The company’s net income fell to $332 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $439 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $3.22 billion from $3.19 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

