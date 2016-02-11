FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS's quarterly revenue rises 6.2 pct
February 11, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

CBS's quarterly revenue rises 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher revenue from content licensing and distribution.

Content licensing and distribution revenue rose more than 16 percent to cross $1 bln in the fourth quarter, accounting for about 28 percent of total revenue in 2015.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $251 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $402 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.91 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

