August 7, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

CBS revenue hurt by loss of NCAA basketball semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 5.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the loss of rights to broadcast the semifinals of the NCAA college basketball tournament led to a drop in advertising revenue.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $418 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $435 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net earnings from continuing operations rose to 72 cents from 70 cents due to a fall in the number of outstanding shares.

Revenue fell to $3.19 billion from $3.37 billion.

The company raised its share repurchase program to $6 billion from $3 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
