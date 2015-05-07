FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS profit hit by higher programming costs
May 7, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CBS profit hit by higher programming costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 14.7 percent fall in quarterly profit as sports and entertainment programming costs rose.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $394 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $462 million, a year earlier.

Earnings per share were unchanged at 79 cents as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding declined.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

