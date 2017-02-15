FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
February 15, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 6 months ago

CBS Corp's quarterly profit falls 46.5 pct

Feb 15 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $271 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $507 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The comparable quarter had included a gain from the sale of an internet business in China.

CBS, home to popular shows such as "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue fell 2 percent to $3.52 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

