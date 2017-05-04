FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
CBS revenue falls as ad sales dip in non-Super Bowl quarter
May 4, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

CBS revenue falls as ad sales dip in non-Super Bowl quarter

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.

However, net income from continuing operations rose to $454 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $442 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

CBS's total revenue fell to $3.34 billion from $3.59 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

