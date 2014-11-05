FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS agrees to provide TV shows to Sony online streaming service
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

CBS agrees to provide TV shows to Sony online streaming service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 (Reuters) - CBS, the most watched U.S. broadcast network, said it will provide its TV shows to Sony’s announced cloud-based TV streaming service, joining Viacom Inc as content providers for the electronic giant’s effort to create its own TV service.

CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves, speaking to analysts on a Wednesday conference call following the company’s third-quarter earnings report, said Sony will pay “the highest sub fee” for its programs, which include such highly ranked programs as “CSI” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

The company did not provide further details. (Reporting by Ronald Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.