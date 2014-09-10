CBS CEO says open to offering Showtime directly to consumer

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Wednesday the company could offer its premium cable TV channel Showtime directly to consumers in the future.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Moonves was asked if he was thinking about making the on-demand Showtime Anytime service available to viewers who don’t have a cable subscription.

“Is there some time in the future that could happen? Absolutely,” Moonves said. “I don’t know when it is.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)