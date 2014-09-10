FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS CEO says open to offering Showtime directly to consumer
September 10, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

CBS CEO says open to offering Showtime directly to consumer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Wednesday the company could offer its premium cable TV channel Showtime directly to consumers in the future.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Moonves was asked if he was thinking about making the on-demand Showtime Anytime service available to viewers who don’t have a cable subscription.

“Is there some time in the future that could happen? Absolutely,” Moonves said. “I don’t know when it is.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

