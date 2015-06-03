FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS's Showtime streaming service to start in July
June 3, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

CBS's Showtime streaming service to start in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said television network Showtime will premiere its online streaming service on Apple Inc’s devices on July 12.

The service will compete against Time Warner Inc’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now.

HBO’s service started in April on Apple devices in time for the season premiere of its hit series “Game of Thrones”.

Showtime’s service is priced at $10.99 per month, while HBO Now costs $14.99.

The Showtime streaming service can be used to view programs such as “Masters of Sex”, “Shameless” and “Homeland”.

CBS said other platforms and providers will be announced at a later date. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

