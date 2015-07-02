FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AT&T's U-verse TV service to carry CBS channels
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AT&T's U-verse TV service to carry CBS channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline, adds background on Pop)

July 1 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to keep the television network’s channels on its web-based TV service, U-verse.

The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for a launch on U-verse in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)

Pop, a general entertainment channel, is a joint venture between CBS and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

AT&T’s U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.