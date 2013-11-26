FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS News puts '60 Minutes' reporter Lara Logan on leave
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

CBS News puts '60 Minutes' reporter Lara Logan on leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - CBS News has asked “60 Minutes” reporter Lara Logan to take a leave of absence following a flawed report on the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, according to a memo from the chairman of CBS News, Jeff Fager.

Logan’s producer, Max McClellan, was also put on leave, according to the memo, which was addressed to CBS News employees. A copy of the memo was obtained by Reuters.

“60 Minutes ... fell short by broadcasting a now discredited account of an important story, and did not take full advantage of the reporting abilities of CBS News that might have prevented it from happening,” the memo said.

On Oct. 27, “60 Minutes” aired a segment about the Benghazi attack based on a security official who claimed he was on the scene during the assault, in which four Americans were killed, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.

The program corrected the report after it came to light that the security official had given conflicting testimony to the FBI.

A CBS spokeswoman, asked about the veracity of the memo, said, “The ‘60 Minutes’ journalistic review is concluded, and we are implementing ongoing changes based on its results.”

Logan’s agent was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.